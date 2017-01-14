Christine and the Queens will pretend to be a waitress to meet Rihanna

Brit Awards nominee Christine and the Queens has said she is willing to pass herself off as a waitress if it means she can meet Rihanna at the star-studded ceremony.

The French singer, who is nominated alongside her hero for the international female solo artist prize, said she cannot wait for the surprises of the awards show.

She told the Press Association: “I just want to interact with Rihanna, I will find a way. I will pass myself off as a waitress and serve her wine just to interact with Rihanna.”

Rihanna is up for best international female at the Brits (Chris Jackson/PA) The singers are joined by Beyonce, her sister Solange and Sia in the category, and Christine, whose real name is Heloise Letissier, said she is overwhelmed by the reception she has received in the UK.

She said: “I feel like I’m dripping in gold, mentally. It feels amazing, I’m surprised by how lovely and welcoming people can be and I will use this confidence to be more daring.”

Christine can’t wait to meet Rihanna (Matt Crossick/PA) She added: “I have felt here like everything clicked for a reason and I was particularly understood for who I wanted to be. People got everything, the music, the queer side, the feminist side, the awkward side, the tiny French thing side, and embraced it.

“I had no explaining to do, I could just be myself so you’re the best relationship I’ve ever had in my life.”

The Brits will be handed out in a ceremony at The O2 Arena on February 22.