Christie Brinkley looks incredible as 63-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue star

Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at 63 and this time she’s appearing with her two daughters.

Christie will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

Christie has posed for the magazine again (Steve Parsons/PA) In an Instagram post of one shot, she wrote: “Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.

“Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!”

Christie told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30, but she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

She first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.