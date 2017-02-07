Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Christie Brinkley looks incredible as 63-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue star

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 01:16 pm

Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at 63 and this time she’s appearing with her two daughters.

Christie will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

Christie has posed for the magazine again (Steve Parsons/PA)
In an Instagram post of one shot, she wrote: “Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.

“Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!”

Christie told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30, but she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

She first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Missy is a welcome return for Doctor Who fans

Doctors fans devastated at long-serving GP's exit

Strictly sweating: Dancers enjoy a spa day off

Irish director behind much talked about Super Bowl ad tackling gender pay gap


Lifestyle

How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 