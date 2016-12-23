Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Chrissy Teigen makes the perfect response to Trump's tweet about celebrities

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:36 am

Chrissy Teigen has given a brutally blunt response to Donald Trump’s insistence that he wants the “people”, rather than celebrities, to attend his inauguration in the new year.

The president-elect said stars have requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony on January 20, although he did not name any.

He tweeted: “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

But Chrissy, wife of singer John Legend, called him out on the claim over Twitter, saying he is just covering up how he is “dying without the approval, dear”.

Pointing out that celebrities are also people, she followed it with a more strongly-worded tweet, wishing him a night of fun with “DJ Buttcrack” and “Lil Banana”.

Few details have been confirmed about who will perform at the January event, but the Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced that it’s good to go.

Revealing the plans on its website, the volunteer choir’s president Ron Jarrett said the group is “honoured to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president”.

The Beach Boys also revealed they had been asked to perform but a spokesman for the group said  a final decision has yet to be made.

