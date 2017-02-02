Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Chrissy Teigen hilariously trolls herself over Beyonce friendship

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 12:25 pm

Chrissy Teigen continues to give us life on the daily, and her latest Twitter shenanigans saw her making fun of herself following Beyonce’s epic baby news announcement.

Obviously you know by now that Queen Bey is pregnant with twins, and that she shared the news with a stunning baby bump-baring snap on Instagram.

Soon after, Chrissy tweeted her congratulations to her on Twitter, writing: “Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever.”

Chrissy then took it upon herself to insist that, yes, she IS Beyonce’s best friend after a follower wrote that she’s not actually her best friend.

Another fan asked if Chrissy really is best pals with Bey, to which the model simply replied: “Yeah.”

For real, they really really are. Chrissy was told to “calm down” by someone, and she made sure they knew that yes, she is calm, thanks.

Was Chrissy exaggerating? No way.

Chrissy then proceeded to explain the length of their close bond, and revealed that she used to do the singer’s laundry.

But it’s something she doesn’t like to talk about very often, OK?

Later on, Chrissy then retweeted a fan who spotted that her Wikipedia page had been amended to say that: “Chrissy’s best friend is Beyonce.”

So there, it’s true. Chrissy and Beyonce are BFFs for life.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Beyonce, Beyoncé Knowles, Chrissy Teigen,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Little Mix, Henry Cavill and Felicity Jones up for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Givenchy artistic director Riccardo Tisci leaves label

Bret Easton Ellis: Trump is president, get over it

Lady Gaga hopes Super Bowl performance will unite divided US


Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 