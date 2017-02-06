Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Chrissy Teigen has the BEST reaction after Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 07:36 pm

Model Chrissy Teigen accidentally flashed more than she wanted to as she watched the Super Bowl – but she’s not going to let herself get shamed over it.

The cover girl wore a sheer top and a jacket to watch the game from a private box with her musician hubby John Legend.

But just as a camera was panning over her, it became clear that the coat wasn’t quite concealing all of her assets.

When a fan tweeted footage of the nip slip, Chrissy showed her sense of humour by sharing it and quipping: “Boom goes the dynamite.”

It isn’t the first time Chrissy’s clothes have come under scrutiny – the star unwittingly revealed that she was going underwear-free when she wore a dress that left very little to the imagination to the American Music Awards in November.

However, once again she saw the funny side, posting a picture online of herself in the dress taken from different angles, and joking: “apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha.”

