Chris Rock's Dublin date to be Ireland's first phone free gig

Chris Rock's show in Dublin's 3Arena later this month will be a phone free gig.

In a first for Ireland everyone attending will have to place their phone in a bespoke Yondr Pouch for the duration of the show.

Your Phone’s on Lockdown. Enjoy the Show. #Yondr a lockable pouch, holds fans’ cellphones during a performance https://t.co/oXzRHbOakH pic.twitter.com/drHesdmkJJ — ɐpɐɯɹɐ lǝnuɐɯǝsoɾ 河赛 (@jose_m_armada) October 16, 2016

How it works: If you get a message or someone is trying to contact you you'll feel your phone vibrate and your pouch will be unlocked in the lobby.

Chris Rock has urged his fans to take one night off from being 'the Paparazzo of their own lives' and embrace Yondr.

Tickets for my #TotalBlackOutTour in Europe and the Middle East are on sale now at www.ChrisRock.com/Tour Click the link in my bio 👆🏾👆🏾 A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on May 12, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

The show takes place on September 30.