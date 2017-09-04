Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Chris Rock's Dublin date to be Ireland's first phone free gig

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 02:16 pm

Chris Rock's show in Dublin's 3Arena later this month will be a phone free gig.

In a first for Ireland everyone attending will have to place their phone in a bespoke Yondr Pouch for the duration of the show.

How it works: If you get a message or someone is trying to contact you you'll feel your phone vibrate and your pouch will be unlocked in the lobby.

Chris Rock has urged his fans to take one night off from being 'the Paparazzo of their own lives' and embrace Yondr.

The show takes place on September 30.


