Chris Pratt shares smouldering pictures from his Vanity Fair photo shoot

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is the February cover star of American glossy magazine Vanity Fair, and he’s shared a few of the sizzling photographs from the shoot with fans.
This is a picture of me on the cover of@VanityFair that water was cold AF. The magazine is on newsstands now. Is news stands one word? Is it newsstands or news stands? Siri didn't correct me and put a line underneath it so. That settles that. Anyways. You can go get it at the place where they sell magazines. Rite Aid or whatever. There is also an online version floating around somewhere. The article is very nice. Please read it. It talks about my upbringing and my faith. I remember seeing Heath Ledger on the cover of Vanity Fair when I was a kid. I read the article. Then one day I saw him driving through Hollywood. He had an awesome Ford Mustang. I drove a Suzuki Samurai at the time and was dead broke. Quick question... If a train of thought left my phone going 80 miles an hour due east- would it still be douchey to post more pics from my @vanityfair shoot?
He also reminisced about seeing the late Heath Ledger on the magazine’s cover when he was younger, saying: “I read the article. Then one day I saw him driving through Hollywood. He had an awesome Ford Mustang. I drove a Suzuki Samurai at the time and was dead broke.”
The actor also spoke frankly in the interview about losing weight after someone called him ‘fat’ when he auditioned for 2011′s Moneyball, a part which he did end up getting.
He said: “That was the first time I heard someone say, ‘We’re not gonna cast you — you’re too fat’. So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn’t afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol.”
He landed his first big role starring in the 2002 series Everwood, but it was his role in TV series Parks And Recreation as Andy Dwyer in 2009 that made him a household name.