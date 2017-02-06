Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Chris Hemsworth enrols his boys in 'superhero camp'

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 08:59 pm

Chris Hemsworth is apparently a superhero at home as well as on the big screen. Just ask his little boys.

The heart-throb actor swapped his usual Thor outfit for Superman’s cape, as he taught two-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha some superhero skills.

The adorable moment was captured by Chris’s actress wife Elsa Pataky, who posted a picture of the trio on Instagram.

Superhero camp!!/ Entrenando a mis superhéroes ! 👌💪😘

A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

It shows a shirtless Chris racing through the house with his cape flying, while the boys follow him wearing little capes of their own.

Elsa captioned the shot: “Superhero camp!!”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

CBB's Kim Woodburn clashes with 'phoney' Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Chas & Dave star reveals he has cancer

David Hockney exhibition 'will change way people view the artist'

Maggie Smith and Ridley Scott among stars attending BFI television festival


Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 