Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Cheryl 'living in a love bubble' following birth of first child with Liam Payne

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 12:40 pm

Cheryl has shared her joy at becoming a mother by changing her social media bio.

The singer recently gave birth to her first child with One Direction star Liam Payne and has given an indication of how the first weeks of parenthood are going by updating her description of herself on Twitter and Instagram.

She changed her tag line on both sites to “Living in a love bubble”, followed by a blue heart.

Liam Payne and Cheryl
Cheryl and Liam are getting used to parenthood (PA)

Cheryl and Payne welcomed their son on March 22, but have not shared his name yet.

Fans of the star were happy to see that she seemed to be enjoying motherhood.

It was the first time that Cheryl had updated her social media accounts since announcing the birth of her son with a photo of Liam holding the baby.

Liam recently shared his experiences of fatherhood.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, Music, UK, Cheryl, Liam Payne, Mother, social media, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Coronation Street's Chris Harper says soap's child grooming plot is 'vital'

Caitlyn Jenner 'liberated after gender reassignment surgery'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'welcome baby daughter Lea de Seine'

Louis Tomlinson may have to wait year for airport 'attack' charge decision


Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 