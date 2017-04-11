Cheryl 'living in a love bubble' following birth of first child with Liam Payne

Cheryl has shared her joy at becoming a mother by changing her social media bio.

The singer recently gave birth to her first child with One Direction star Liam Payne and has given an indication of how the first weeks of parenthood are going by updating her description of herself on Twitter and Instagram.

She changed her tag line on both sites to “Living in a love bubble”, followed by a blue heart.

Cheryl and Liam are getting used to parenthood (PA)

Cheryl and Payne welcomed their son on March 22, but have not shared his name yet.

Fans of the star were happy to see that she seemed to be enjoying motherhood.

Just seen Cheryl's bio. So cute 😩😍 She deserves all the happiness 💙 — Gallyon (@LadyChez_x) April 9, 2017

Your bio 😭😭 @CherylOfficial I love you so much and I hope you, Liam, and your little one are doing well 💙💙 — Jess 💋 (@Jess_Cheryl) April 7, 2017

@CherylOfficial love the new bio, hope all is well. 💗 — CherylWorld (@CherylWorldNet) April 7, 2017

@CherylOfficial Your bio is the cutest 😭💙 so so so incredibly happy for you 💙 — Cheryl Norway 🎈🍼💙 (@CherylColeNOR) April 7, 2017

It was the first time that Cheryl had updated her social media accounts since announcing the birth of her son with a photo of Liam holding the baby.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Liam recently shared his experiences of fatherhood.