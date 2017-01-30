Cheryl enjoyed 'lovely cuddles' with my new baby boy, Kimberley Walsh reveals

Kimberley Walsh has joked she and her husband may end up celebrating their first wedding anniversary “in bed with the TV and sicky muslins”.

The former Girls Aloud singer and Justin Scott, who tied the knot in Barbados, welcomed their second baby boy, Cole, in December.

She also revealed her former bandmate Cheryl was one of the first people to meet the newborn, whose full name is Cole Jacob Scott.

Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott (Doug Peters/PA) Kimberley and Justin, a property developer and former boy band star, discovered they were expecting their second child just weeks after their wedding.

She told Hello! magazine of their January 30 anniversary: “If it’s anything like new year, we’ll be in bed with the TV and sicky muslins.

“But we had the most amazing wedding and to now have two beautiful, healthy sons is wonderful enough, so whatever we do, I’ll be happy.”

The couple are also parents to two-year-old son Bobby, who she said was delighted to meet his baby brother, and did “a little victory dance and was running around, singing ‘My baby brother!’”.

Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott (Hello!) “I really wanted a little brother for Bobby, close in age, so I’m over the moon to have our two beautiful boys,” she added.

Speaking of the visit by Cheryl, Kimberley added: ”She came the next day and was desperate to meet him. She loved him. She lives nearby, which is really nice. They had lovely cuddles.”