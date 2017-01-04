Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Cheryl 'blown away' by CBB housemate Stacy Francis on X Factor

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 03:45 pm

Stacy Francis might have been “edited out” of the Celebrity Big Brother house, but she has a fan in Cheryl.

The singer was a judge on the US version of The X Factor when Stacy tried out for it in 2011.

Cheryl (Joel Ryan/AP/PA)
And video footage of the programme shows that Cheryl was a big fan of Stacy’s rendition of (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.

She gushed after Stacy took to the stage: “I was completely and utterly blown away with every single word you sang, and I could feel the whole room was willing you to win, and you just won – you were amazing.”

Stacy also got the thumbs up from Cheryl’s fellow judges Simon Cowell, LA Reid and Paula Abdul.

Sadly she wasn’t greeted quite as warmly on CBB, where the All Stars contestants have selected her to be the housemate who is “edited out”, meaning she will be left out of things and won’t receive her possessions just yet.

