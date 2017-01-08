Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Check out who hit the red carpet in LA for this year's traditional Bafta Tea Party

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 11:35 am

With just hours to go before this year’s Golden Globes kicks off, it’s a quick turnaround for the stars who have already been partying hard this weekend.

Last night marked the annual Bafta Tea Party, which saw a host of Hollywood names hitting the red carpet at the LA branch of the British film institution.

Filling out The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills were La La Land actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, and the UK’s very own Tom Hiddleston and The Crown star Claire Foy.

And it looks like they had a pretty great time…

And what did you do with YOUR Saturday night?

