Check out tonight’s Ray D’Arcy Show line-up

One of the most talked about Irish men will be chatting to Ray D’Arcy tonight on the Saturday night chat show.

No, not Johnny Sexton, it’s none other than Dancing Dessie Cahill from Dancing with the Stars, Ireland.

The broadcaster will chat to Ray about his decision to take part in the dancing competition and how he feels about being known a dancing Dessie.

He may also show D’Arcy as few moves or two.

Also on the show is Fine Gael TD Regina Doherty who will reveal her thoughts on the current coalition Government.

Author and son of Brendan Gleeson Rory Gleeson will talking everything Gleeson related as well as discussing his debut novel Rockadoon Shore.

Finally Theresa Lowe will be re-reacting the famous Irish quiz show, Where in the World before Cork teenagers Evan Murray and Niamh Kirby take to the stage to sing their cover of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on The Hill.