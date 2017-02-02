Check out this week’s Late Late Show line-up

We suggest making sure you are on the couch in good time for this Friday’s Late Late Show - the line-up suggests it could be a doozy.

Now that's a world record! @blindrunner777 finished #worldmarathonchallenge: 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days. pic.twitter.com/b9cAzxhamn — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) January 30, 2017

Cork woman Sinéad Kane made history recently when she became the first visually-impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge – seven marathons in seven continents in seven days. Host Ryan Tubridy will be hearing all the details and asking why she put herself through such a gruelling challenge.

Derval O’Rourke will be popping in for a chat about life since she stepped off the track. The former sprinter will be giving her view on the ongoing problem with doping in athletics.

The show will also feature what should be a fascinating interview with Gail O’Rorke (pictured), the first person in Ireland to be prosecuted for assisting suicide.

Acquitted last year, Ms O’Rorke will tell viewers the harrowing story of being put on trial for attempting to help her friend Bernadette Forde travel to Swiss euthanasia clinic Dignitas to end her life. She’ll be telling us why she wanted to help her friend, who had a severe form of multiple sclerosis, end her suffering.

On the lighter side, Dancing with the Stars judges Julian Benson, Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will be testing their host’s twinkle toes with a few key moves.

Hope you’ve been practising Ryan!

The props, costumes, imagination and DANCES! What an amazing movie week, congrats to all involved! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/erFfBQz0kG — RTE One (@RTEOne) January 30, 2017

They'll also be giving viewers the lowdown on the celebs impressing the most and who is still very far from getting 10s.

This year’s Enterprise Special will feature everything from an innovative new jersey to protect hurling players to a special way to commemorate dead loved ones. We’ll also be hearing from the man behind the lamb carousel, featured to much controversy on last year’s Late Late Show Enterprise Special, and finding out how Dynamo the sheep is doing these days.

Sligo artist Arlene McPadden will be introducing viewers to the fine art of “rogue taxidermy", the creation of sculptures using the traditional method of preserving animal’s bodies through taxidermy.

All that and music from Jimmy Buckley and Celtic Woman.