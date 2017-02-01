Chase contestant left red-faced after getting an easy question wrong

Viewers of ITV gameshow The Chase could literally not believe their eyes and ears as a contestant made the most spectacular blunder on the latest episode.

Host Bradley Walsh asked quizzer Chester: “Dundonians are natives of what Scottish city?”

Stumbling for a few moments over the question, he replied: “Umm… Cardiff?”

Although the answer – Dundee – seemed obvious, poor Chester seemed to have forgotten the geography of the UK for a brief period.

Chester actually goes to university in Wales, of which Cardiff is the capital (not at all near Scotland), to add to his embarrassment. Oh dear.

Unsurprisingly, the silly mistake led to fans watching the popular show to react, and not in the kindest of manners.

Question : Dundonians are native of which Scottish city ? Answer : Cardiff ! Excuse 'geography not his strong point ! Classic 😂😂 😂 #thechase — Mick Turner (@MickTurner77) February 1, 2017

Aberystwyth student on #TheChase doesn't disappoint. "Where are the SCOTTISH football fans known as Dundonian's from..?" "Cardiff". — AM (@DoomhamSana) February 1, 2017

@thecourieruk Watching the Chase. Zoology student is asked which city Dundonians come from? Answer.....Cardiff. God help us!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Ed Thomson (@ThomsonEdwint) February 1, 2017

"... in which Scottish city?" "Cardiff?" No, Chester, just no. How the hell did he get on this show? #TheChase — Ryan (@iAmRyan1211) February 1, 2017

'From what Scottish city do people get called Dundonians'.... 'Cardiff' ...nae even in scotland mate🙈 #thechase — Kaya (@PKayaPaul) February 1, 2017

"Dundonians live in which Scottish city?" "Umm.....Cardiff?" *stares at telly* #TheChase — Jane Duke (@stoneflowerjane) February 1, 2017

On the chase - "Dundonians are native to which British city?" CARDIFF HAHAHAHA — Liam Dailly (@LiamDailly) February 1, 2017

Since when is Cardiff in Scotland? And u studied in Wales lol 😂😂😂 #TheChase — Cat Moffat (@catmoffat) February 1, 2017

SOME GUY ON THE CHASE JUST CALLED CARDIFF A SCOTTISH CITY I TELL U WOT IM HOWLING — Sinead (@sinead_thfc) February 1, 2017

And then, when Chester opted to take minus £1,000 to get through to the final Chase, fans were incensed.

People Who take the minus offer on the chase make my blood boil. Chester zoo, you thief. Hope they all lose now so he gets nout! #thechase — Lyndsey Mortique (@LMortique) February 1, 2017

#TheChase oh no Chester's through, now he'll be dipping into the other contestants pockets. I hope they all give him a slap. — bill cutts (@billcutts59) February 1, 2017

Anybody that ever takes the minus offer on #TheChase is nothing but dirt in my eyes!! — johnny hotdog (@JHotdog) February 1, 2017

Yikes.