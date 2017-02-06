Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Chas & Dave star reveals he has cancer

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 02:49 pm

Chas Hodges, one half of music duo Chas & Dave, has cancer of the oesophagus.

The 73-year-old will begin treatment “immediately” after the illness was caught “at an early stage”, the band said in a Facebook post.

They added: “Chas recently underwent hospital tests which revealed cancer of the oesophagus.

Chas Hodges (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
“Luckily this has been spotted at an early stage and he’ll be undergoing treatment immediately.”

The star “expects to be back out on the road with Dave” soon, but the duo have cancelled several dates scheduled across February.

Performances at Potters Bar, Norwich and in Milton Keynes on February 17, 18 and 19 “will need to be rescheduled”.

“Apologies to ticket-holders for the inconvenience. The venues themselves will advise regarding re-scheduling/refunds,” the statement added.

The duo, famous for hits such as Gertcha and Rabbit, formed in the 1970s and are the creators of a musical style dubbed rockney – a mix of rock and cockney.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz UK, Chas & Dave, Chas Hodges,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

CBB's Kim Woodburn clashes with 'phoney' Phillip Schofield on This Morning

David Hockney exhibition 'will change way people view the artist'

Maggie Smith and Ridley Scott among stars attending BFI television festival

New outdoor festival to hit Dublin in July


Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 