Charlotte Church loses baby a month after announcing pregnancy

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 07:48 am

Charlotte Church has announced on twitter that she has lost her unborn baby.

The singer wrote that she and her partner Jonathon Powell were grieving together as a family.

"Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family," a representative for the Welsh singer said.

“We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

Last month, 31-year-old Charlotte revealed that she was expecting her third child live on stage at Birmingham Pride.

It's believed she was due in November.

Church is already a mother to nine-year-old Ruby and eight-year-old Dexter from her previous relationship with Gavin Henson.

