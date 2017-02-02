Chance the Rapper to join Adele, Bruno Mars and others as Grammys performer

Top Grammy contenders Chance the Rapper and Sturgill Simpson are set to perform at the awards show this month.

The Recording Academy announced on Thursday that fellow nominee William Bell and Grammy winners Little Big Town and Gary Clark Jr will also perform on the live telecast on February 12.

Previously announced performers include Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl.

Adele is performing at the Grammys (Yui Mok/PA) Sturgill is nominated for album of the year and best country album for A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, while Chance the Rapper is nominated for seven awards, including three for best rap song.

“It’s important to The Recording Academy that the Grammy stage showcases artists across all disciplines and genres, and we take pride in our ability to elevate the best in music while, at the same time, introducing audiences to sounds and songs they’d previously not heard,” Recording Academy chief executive Neil Portnow said in a statement.

Bruno Mars (Ian West/PA) Beyonce, who announced she is pregnant with twins on Wednesday, is the most nominated performer with nine, including bids for the top three awards: album, song and record of the year.

Adele, who has five nominations, will also compete in those categories.

James Corden will host the 59th annual Grammy Awards, airing live on CBS from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Other performers set to take the stage include Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.