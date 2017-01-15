Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celine Dion shares a heartbreaking tribute to her husband a year after his death

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 03:17 pm

It has been a year since Celine Dion lost her husband Rene Angelil to cancer, and the singer has paid a poignant tribute to him.

She posted this powerful musical tribute to him on her Facebook page.

The video shows her touching family photos and clutching them to her chest and she wrote in French: “My heart keeps calling you. More often today, after a year … I know you can hear me. And I hear you too. You are my life. Forever, Céline”

She continued in English: “My memory loves you, it asks about you all the time. Especially today… One year later, I wish R.I.P. meant Return If Possible. Forever yours, Céline xx…”

(Joel Ryan/PA)
Rene was the singer’s manager and they had three children together.

He died of throat cancer last January.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Celine Dion, René Angélil,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jeff Goldblum to become a dad again at 64

CBB in hell with new housemates Kim, Chloe and Jessica

Did the CBB housemates seriously just fall out over Nutella?

See Emma Bunton at Geri Horner's baby shower


Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 