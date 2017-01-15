Celine Dion shares a heartbreaking tribute to her husband a year after his death

It has been a year since Celine Dion lost her husband Rene Angelil to cancer, and the singer has paid a poignant tribute to him.

She posted this powerful musical tribute to him on her Facebook page.

The video shows her touching family photos and clutching them to her chest and she wrote in French: “My heart keeps calling you. More often today, after a year … I know you can hear me. And I hear you too. You are my life. Forever, Céline”

She continued in English: “My memory loves you, it asks about you all the time. Especially today… One year later, I wish R.I.P. meant Return If Possible. Forever yours, Céline xx…”

(Joel Ryan/PA) Rene was the singer’s manager and they had three children together.

He died of throat cancer last January.