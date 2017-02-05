Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebs set to make their debut on The Jump

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 07:10 am

A host of Olympians, TV personalities and former international rugby players will take to the slopes on Sunday night as Channel 4’s The Jump returns for a fourth series.

Fourteen celebrities, including Britain’s most decorated Olympian, Sir Bradley Wiggins – who posted a snap of his bandaged ankle – will tackle an array of winter sports in a bid to be crowned champion.

The series has already seen one contestant pull out as model Vogue Williams injured her knee while training. She has been replaced by model Amy Willerton.

Amy Willerton is replacing Vogue Williams (Steve Brown/Channel 4/Press Association Images)
Vogue’s withdrawal comes a year after several celebrities were forced to quit the winter sports programme because of a spate of accidents.

The show, presented by Davina McCall, came under the spotlight with a number of contestants leaving following accidents.

The show must go on 👊🏻🇬🇧

A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on

Last year Tina Hobley told how she was still struggling with injuries caused by her accident on the show, when her elbow came out of its socket, her arm was broken in two places and she sustained injuries to her shoulder and knee.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle was involved in a horrific crash which left her needing surgery on her spine.

Ex-Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington also withdrew from the show as did Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and Olympic gold medal winner Linford Christie.

Among those joining Sir Bradley and Amy in this year’s show are reality star Spencer Matthews, gymnast Louis Smith, ex-footballer Robbie Fowler and former international rugby players Jason Robinson and Gareth Thomas

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Amy Willerton, Bradley Wiggins, Davina McCall, The Jump, Vogue Williams,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Amy Adams accepted Oscars snub 'with grace', says Arrival director

Amy Willerton: I'll tackle the rugby guys and be The Jump's first female winner

David Hasselhoff to play 'The Rock's mentor' in new Baywatch film

Geri Horner shares first photo of adorable son Monty


Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 