Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrity Big Brother's Stacy Francis in tears over eviction nominations

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 11:11 pm

Celebrity Big Brother’s Stacy Francis broke down in tears after finding out five of her housemates had nominated her for eviction.

The American singer said she could not understand why so many of her fellow contestants put her up to face the public vote.

“It’s not even about being nominated, it’s about five people… I just don’t know what I did,” she whimpered as she lay in bed after the results were announced.

US model Austin Armacost – who is also up for eviction – was on hand to dish out advice, telling Stacy: “There are times when you’re very loud and people are like, ‘f****** hell’.”

Stacy later tried to tap into her fighting spirit, wiping away tears as she told Big Brother in the Diary Room: “I don’t want this to beat me. I want to play the game and win it.”

Reality TV pair Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, singer Ray J and model Angie Best are also up for the boot.

Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo is automatically facing eviction after being left over when Best and footballer Jamie O’Hara had to pick people to save.

Austin said he was “shocked” to have been nominated by four people after he made it through several rounds of nominations in his previous series without being nominated.

Later, as most of the housemates sat in the smoking area, he stepped outside wearing only his underwear and tried to convince the others to have a hot tub party.

Austin Armacost (Channel 5)
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan teased him about having more nods than Heidi and Spencer – who he referred to as “the most hated housemates ever”.

Failing to see the funny side, Austin stormed: “You are all bitches.”

When James asked him why he was taking it so badly, Austin shouted: “I’m not f****** taking it badly. What the f*** are you talking about?”

As he walked away, James muttered: “I can’t deal with that s***. I’ll take it for a couple of days but then that’s it.”

Actor James said he was concerned that his stint in the house could affect his career.

James Cosmo (Channel 5/PA)
During a chat with Coleen Nolan, he said it had been an “enlightening” experience but that he found some of the other contestants “incredibly self-obsessed” and was worried about his future career prospects.

But Coleen assured him: “This doesn’t take away from you being a fantastic actor.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Angie Best, Austin Armacost, Celebrity Big Brother, Coleen Nolan, Heidi Montag, James Cosmo, James Jordan (dancer), Ray J, Spencer Pratt, Stacy Francis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sherlock fans get chance to solve new mystery via Twitter

Ed Sheeran has broken Spotify's 'day one' streaming record

Scarlett Moffatt confirms Saturday Night Takeaway role

Now Donald Trump questions Meryl Streep's ability as an actress


Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 