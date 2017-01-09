Celebrity Big Brother's Stacy Francis in tears over eviction nominations

Celebrity Big Brother’s Stacy Francis broke down in tears after finding out five of her housemates had nominated her for eviction.

The American singer said she could not understand why so many of her fellow contestants put her up to face the public vote.

“It’s not even about being nominated, it’s about five people… I just don’t know what I did,” she whimpered as she lay in bed after the results were announced.

US model Austin Armacost – who is also up for eviction – was on hand to dish out advice, telling Stacy: “There are times when you’re very loud and people are like, ‘f****** hell’.”

Stacy later tried to tap into her fighting spirit, wiping away tears as she told Big Brother in the Diary Room: “I don’t want this to beat me. I want to play the game and win it.”

Reality TV pair Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, singer Ray J and model Angie Best are also up for the boot.

Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo is automatically facing eviction after being left over when Best and footballer Jamie O’Hara had to pick people to save.

Austin said he was “shocked” to have been nominated by four people after he made it through several rounds of nominations in his previous series without being nominated.

Later, as most of the housemates sat in the smoking area, he stepped outside wearing only his underwear and tried to convince the others to have a hot tub party.

Austin Armacost (Channel 5) Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan teased him about having more nods than Heidi and Spencer – who he referred to as “the most hated housemates ever”.

Failing to see the funny side, Austin stormed: “You are all bitches.”

When James asked him why he was taking it so badly, Austin shouted: “I’m not f****** taking it badly. What the f*** are you talking about?”

As he walked away, James muttered: “I can’t deal with that s***. I’ll take it for a couple of days but then that’s it.”

Actor James said he was concerned that his stint in the house could affect his career.

James Cosmo (Channel 5/PA) During a chat with Coleen Nolan, he said it had been an “enlightening” experience but that he found some of the other contestants “incredibly self-obsessed” and was worried about his future career prospects.

But Coleen assured him: “This doesn’t take away from you being a fantastic actor.”