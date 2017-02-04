Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan hopes to resolve marriage difficulties

Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan has said that her stint in the reality TV house put her marriage woes into perspective.

The Loose Women star’s relationship has been going through a difficult patch, but she said she was hopeful it will now survive.

“He’s touring in America so I won’t see him until the end of February,” she said of her musician husband Ray Fensome.

"Because of the time difference, we haven't spoken to each other. He texted me to say 'congratulations' and 'you deserved it'. I think we'll talk some time later today," Coleen said the day after winning the show.

“I did miss him in the house, which is great. When he gets home from America, we’ll see how things are and take it from there.”

She added: “(Being in the house) put a lot of things in perspective. I realised my life is quite good.”

Coleen dismissed “hilarious” speculation that she was flirting with fellow housemate James Cosmo.

"It's very, very sad that people can't look at a man and a woman with a great friendship and not think there's something else involved. We're not 25," she said.

“When I went in there, I wasn’t in a great place confidence-wise. That’s why it meant so much to win it. I’m still in shock.

“On the first week, I thought I’m not going to be able to survive this, but something inside me said ‘I’m not going to walk’.

“I didn’t for one minute think I’d get to the final, because they were all such big characters and it felt like I was hated on the outside. Even when I got to the last two, I was convinced Jedward were going to win.”