Celebrity Big Brother will return next year, bosses confirm

Celebrity Big Brother bosses have assured fans that the show will return in January, dispelling rumours that they plan to axe it.

Fears for the future of the show, and its original counterpart Big Brother, began to spread after Channel 5’s director of programming, Ben Frow, told reporters at the Edinburgh International Television Festival this week: “I would be much happier with a channel that did not have Big Brother on it.”

Big Brother, which previously aired on Channel 4, has seen a ratings slump this year, losing viewers to ITV2’s Love Island.

How amazing was this summer of #BBUK and #CBB!? We couldn't do it without all of you lot on Twitter! Tell us your favourite moments! #CBB pic.twitter.com/T2IBIlj63u — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2017

But a spokeswoman for the programme said in a statement that “CBB will be back in January”.

An average audience of 1.6 million viewers tuned into the Celebrity version of the reality programme on Friday night to see Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding crowned winner during the live finale.

She claimed her title, and the £50,000 charity donation prize, after receiving more than a third (35.33%) of the public vote.

Singer Amelia Lily was named runner-up with 29.92% of the vote and third place went to Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson with 14.8%.

The extended final episode also saw housemates Jemma Lucy, Chad Johnson and Derek Acorah voted out of the house.

Harding, who sparked controversy in the house with emotional rants and her romance with Johnson, was met with boos and cheers from the crowd as she made her tearful exit after three weeks in the house.

She told presenter Emma Willis – who also hinted that the series will return next year – that the show had been a “tough ride” but it had given her the fresh start that she was looking for.

She thanked viewers who voted for her and said that she planned to keep things going with Johnson, announcing: “We are going to see what happens, I would definitely like a future with Chad.”