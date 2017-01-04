Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrity Big Brother under fire from Jasmine Lennard

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 10:47 am

Jasmine Lennard has hit out at Celebrity Big Brother bosses after she was reportedly dropped from the show at the last minute.

The show returned to Channel 5 on Tuesday night with the likes of Calum Best, Bianca Gascoigne, Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan and reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

Jasmine, who first appeared on the show in 2012, was reported to have been axed from the new cast shortly ahead of this week’s launch.

Jasmine Lennard (Ian West/PA)
In a long statement posted on Twitter, she wrote: “The way I have been treated as a human being, as a single mother and as a person who has worked for them for over 10 years is disgusting…

“I intend, with the full force of my legal team, to drag these people through every court in the land if they refuse to honour the agreement they made with me and pay me.”

Jasmine, who was reportedly ditched in favour of Jasmine Waltz, added: “I’m determined to take every and any action necessary to defend my good name and ensure that I receive both an apology and my fee in full.”

Emma Willis is the show’s presenter (Ian West/PA)
A spokeswoman for Channel 5 said it would not be commenting on the issue.

CBB presenter Emma Willis has revealed two additional celebrities will enter the house on Friday.

