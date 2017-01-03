Celebrity Big Brother: Meet the All Stars contestants

The new crop of Celebrity Big Brother contestants have entered the house for their first night together.

This series has a twist – it is an All Stars and New Stars version which sees former housemates sharing the house with new contestants.

Here is what you need to know about the All Star contestants:

Austin Armacost

American model and reality TV personality Austin appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, and his bromance with Apprentice star James Hill was one of the highlights of the series.

He also won praise when he shaved his head in support of fellow contestant Gail Porter, who suffers from alopecia.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to go one better after finishing as runner-up last time.

“This time around I am more confident, stronger and have my shit together,” he said.

Calum Best

Model and TV personality Calum, 35, is the son of legendary footballer George Best.

He was a housemate in 2015 and had a particularly nasty run-in with Perez Hilton, in which the American celebrity blogger used language pertaining to sexual assault.

Calum, who said he likes “to be tested”, was once romantically linked to Bianca Gascoigne, which should be interesting as the model is also entering the house.

And Calum will not have to endure homesickness – his mother Angie Best is also moving in with him.

He said of having a second go on CBB: “Last time was a very memorable experience that only really worked well for me and my mindset after I left, so why not try to do the same again?”

James Jordan

Ballroom dancer James rose to fame when he joined Strictly Come Dancing as one of the professional dancers in 2006.

Known for being outspoken, he ruffled a few feathers during his first appearance on CBB in 2014 and memorably referred to himself as “the Brad Pitt of the dance world”.

And it sounds as if we are in for more of the same as the 38-year-old has promised to “cause more mayhem” this time.

James, who is married to fellow former Strictly star Ola Jordan, said he will not be employing any special tactics to win votes, saying: “People either love me or hate me.

“Everyone booed me … but I won’t play the game just to get cheers.”

Nicola McLean

No stranger to reality television, glamour model Nicola, 35, has previously braved the Australian jungle in I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and was a Celebrity Big Brother housemate in 2012.

She said she is looking forward to getting back on the Diary Room chair and vowed that if she has something to say, she is going to say it.

Nicola, 35, added: “I’m most looking forward to having fun, letting my hair down and not having any responsibilities during my time in the house.

“Also, getting to sit in the Diary Room chair and say ‘Hello Big Brother’ again.”

Coleen Nolan

Singer-turned-TV presenter Coleen sold millions of records with her sisters as The Nolans and went on to star on shows such as Loose Women and This Morning.

Coleen was runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and said the opportunity to return to the house had come at the right time.

The 51-year-old, who recently revealed that she and her musician husband Ray Fensome are going through a difficult patch, said: “My personal life is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment and I really need some time out to think about my future.

“CBB asked me at exactly the right time, any other time and I would probably have said no. Let’s hope I’ve made the right decision.”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The former Hills stars, dubbed "Speidi" by their fans, competed in the 11th series of the show as one housemate in 2013 and said they are returning because they want another shot at winning.

The duo became two of the most notable housemates in the history of the show, thanks to their diva-ish ways, heated rows and a feud with TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

And the pair do not seem to have changed their ways – asked to describe themselves in three words, they said: “Playa, playa, playa.”

Winning aside, Heidi, 30, and Spencer, 33, said they are on a mission to “make Speidi famous again”.

Jasmine Waltz

Jasmine Waltz

US model Jasmine, 36, took part in the show in 2014.

She was evicted early, but managed to stay in long enough to flash her breasts and start a romance with Blue star Lee Ryan.

Jasmine said she is hoping for “redemption” by going into the house again, adding: “I wasn’t happy with the last time at all. I’m hoping this one is much different and better.”

The model said she was a fish out of water on CBB the first time but has changed a lot in the last three years.