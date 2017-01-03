Celebrity Big Brother kicks off with Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have become the first celebrities to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former Hills stars, dubbed “Speidi” by their fans, competed in the 11th series of the show as one housemate in 2013 and said they are returning because they want another shot at winning.

The latest series of the hit Channel 5 show has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars as former Big Brother contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut on the reality television programme.

In a recorded video before he entered the house, which has received a dazzling pop-art makeover, Spencer said he wanted to be able to tell people on the street he had “won Celebrity Big Brother”.

Three years ago the duo became two of the most notable housemates in the history of the show, thanks to their diva-ish ways, heated rows and a feud with TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

They were followed by former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan who said he was “nervous” to return to the show he first appeared on in 2014.

Ahead of entering the house, the 38-year-old said he wants to “have a laugh” during his time on the show, adding: “life is too short … I’m not going to be any different.”