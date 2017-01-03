Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrity Big Brother fans divided over Speidi

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 09:41 pm

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are back!

Yes, the couple dubbed Speidi have moved into the Celebrity Big Brother house for the second time and this time they are determined to win.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag (Channel 5)
But the arrival of the couple everyone loved to hate first time around has divided fans on social media.

Some are jumping with glee at the prospect of fireworks now that the explosive pair are back.

But others are either confused about who they are, or unimpressed to see them on the show again.

But with many viewers already tweeting under the hashtag #speiditowin, we reckon they will be around for the long haul!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, CBB, CBB 2017, Celebrity Big Brother, Heidi Montag, Speidi, Spencer Pratt,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One mother reveals how George Michael gave her the world's best gift

Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired La La Land cast

Rebecca Ferguson to sing at Trump inauguration - if she can perform protest song

George Lucas museum cliffhanger: LA or San Francisco?


Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 