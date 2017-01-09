Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrities to turn out for women's march on Washington

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 08:34 pm

Hollywood will be turning out in force for the women’s march on Washington set to follow Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Actress America Ferrera will chair the march’s “artist table”, organisers said.

America Ferrera (Jordan Strauss/Invision/PA)
Other notables who plan to participate include Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Julianne Moore and Frances McDormand.

“Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard,” America said in a statement.

“As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities.”

Katy Perry (Matt Rourke/AP/PA Images)
Scarlett, criticising the incoming administration for “attacking” reproductive rights, said she would participate to “make my voice heard and stand up for what I believe in”.

Organisers expect more than 100,000 people to turn out for the march on January 21, one day after Trump’s inauguration.

Chelsea Handler will lead a sister march in Park City, Utah, one of more than 150 solidarity marches planned around the country and the world that day.

Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
Others who plan to participate in the Washington march include Debra Messing, Uzo Aduba, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Diane Guerrero, Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu and Zendaya.

Few in left-leaning Hollywood have expressed an interest in participating in Trump’s inaugural events. Singer Jackie Evancho will perform the national anthem at the swearing-in.

