Celebrities stayed away from the inauguration, but turned up in force for Women's March On Washington

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:28 pm

Donald Trump’s inauguration may not have been the star-studded event that incoming presidents usually enjoy, but the celebrities did descend on Washington DC this weekend – just for a different event.

The Women’s March On Washington was awash with big names only too glad to lend their support to the protest against Trump taking office, which had a much more packed list of performers and speakers than we saw yesterday.

Madonna took to the stage to sing a few bars of Express Yourself and told the crowd: “Welcome to the revolution of love! To the rebellion. To our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. The revolution starts here.”

Madonna (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Alicia Keys also broke into song with her hit Girl On Fire.

Alicia Keys (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Actress Ashley Judd read from a Nina Donovan poem when she took the mic.

Ashley Judd (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
British star Emma Watson, known for her work as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, was pictured in the crowd.

Emma Watson (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Scarlett Johansson joined the list of speakers at the protest, as did documentary maker Michael Moore who said: “I woke up this morning, picked up The Washington Post and the headline read ‘Trump Takes Power’. I don’t think so. Here’s the power. Here’s the majority of America right here.”

Michael Moore (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Other performers at the rally included Janelle Monae and Maxwell.

Janelle Monae (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Maxwell (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Also at Saturday’s march were Amy Schumer, Jessica Chastain, Chloe Grace Moretz, Gloria Steinem and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

