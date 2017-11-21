Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrities read mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel on his 50th birthday

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 06:17 pm

Jimmy Kimmel turned 50 last week and that tables were briefly turned on the late show host to mark the occasion.

Instead of reading mean tweets about themselves, celebrities joined Ray Romano to read some horrible things people on the internet have said about Kimmel.

Michael Keaton, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Bell, Jon Stewart, Kim Kardashian West, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence, David Letterman and Will Ferrell brought laughter to the audience, but internal tears to Kimmel as they read the comments.

Harsh enough to be fair...

Is anyone else shocked that Jimmy Kimmel is 50? No? Just us? Ok then.


KEYWORDS

jimmy kimmel

More in this Section

Sir Kenneth Branagh on Emmy win: It’s been a hell of a day at the office

Horror for Corrie’s Faye as she discovers that evil Phelan raped her mother

Kem Cetinay and Donna Air face partner switch in final Dancing On Ice line-up

Victoria’s Secret 2017: 10 of the wackiest looks from the Shanghai show


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »