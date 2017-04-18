Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrities react to Theresa May's general election announcement

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 03:57 pm

Stephen Fry has apologised for his role in Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election as celebrities reacted to the announcement.

The comedian and actor took the blame for the June 8 vote after recently returning to Britain.

Fellow comic Dawn French took aim at the Prime Minister’s U-turn, calling her an “untruth teller”, after she had previously ruled out a snap election.

Meanwhile, comedian Al Murray, who stood in the 2015 general election against then-Ukip leader Nigel Farage in South Thanet, simply tweeted “no comment” in response to questions over any plans to run this time.

And singer Lily Allen, a long-time critic of May, joked the public should vote for grime MC Stormzy and urged people to register to vote.

She wrote on Twitter: “YOUNGERS, the Conservatibes (sic) don’t care about you. Your future is in YOUR hands, but you HAVE to register to vote,” adding: “just don’t vote conservative.”

Television presenter and ex-professional footballer Gary Lineker aired his doubts over Jeremy Corbyn’s chances of triumph, saying the Labour leader only has a “remote chance of winning. And that’s by playing an anti-Brexit hand. But he won’t.”

Musician AJ Tracey backed Corbyn while The Thick Of It writer Armando Iannucci called on young people to take part in the election.

