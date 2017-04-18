Celebrities react to Theresa May's general election announcement

Stephen Fry has apologised for his role in Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election as celebrities reacted to the announcement.
The comedian and actor took the blame for the June 8 vote after recently returning to Britain.
It's my fault. Last time I was in Britain a referendum gave us Brexit. Then I went to the US & Trump happened. Now I come home and… #sorry— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 18, 2017
Ummmmmm.....EXCUSE ME!!!????!!!!! #untruthteller pic.twitter.com/wjwCnXJtOx— Dawn French (@Dawn_French) April 18, 2017
Fellow comic Dawn French took aim at the Prime Minister’s U-turn, calling her an “untruth teller”, after she had previously ruled out a snap election.
Meanwhile, comedian Al Murray, who stood in the 2015 general election against then-Ukip leader Nigel Farage in South Thanet, simply tweeted “no comment” in response to questions over any plans to run this time.
No comment— Al Murray the318 (@almurray) April 18, 2017
And singer Lily Allen, a long-time critic of May, joked the public should vote for grime MC Stormzy and urged people to register to vote.
Vote @Stormzy1— Lily (@lilyallen) April 18, 2017
She wrote on Twitter: “YOUNGERS, the Conservatibes (sic) don’t care about you. Your future is in YOUR hands, but you HAVE to register to vote,” adding: “just don’t vote conservative.”
18-24 year olds. I beg you on my gnarled and brittle knees; register to vote, and then vote. A solid 18-24 vote will make a big difference.— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) April 18, 2017
Television presenter and ex-professional footballer Gary Lineker aired his doubts over Jeremy Corbyn’s chances of triumph, saying the Labour leader only has a “remote chance of winning. And that’s by playing an anti-Brexit hand. But he won’t.”
It's not a 'I don't care who you vote for, just please vote' - it's a 'If you're a real g vote Labour' ting right about now 📣— AJ Tracey (@ajtracey) April 18, 2017
Musician AJ Tracey backed Corbyn while The Thick Of It writer Armando Iannucci called on young people to take part in the election.