Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrities react to Donald Trump's press conference

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 06:37 pm

The long-awaited press conference of President-elect Donald Trump – his first since winning November’s election – was certainly a talking point on Twitter, particularly among celebrities.

The live event came after a dossier containing allegations that Russia holds compromising information about him was published.

Trump defended himself throughout the press conference – blaming intelligence agencies for the dossier – and also discussed relations with Russia and President Vladmir Putin.

Lily Allen, Mia Farrow and Piers Morgan each spoke out about Donald Trump’s press conference (PA)
Trump, who is days away from his inauguration, also brushed aside calls for him to release his tax returns, insisting voters did not care about the payments he had made.

His time up on the podium in New York saw plenty of stars take to Twitter to air their thoughts on the speech.

British singer-songwriter Lily Allen shared several tweets, including a post encouraging people to retweet hers if they wanted to see Trump’s tax returns.

She also wrote that she might need a bigger TV set to watch the press conference.

TV presenter Anita Rani questioned Trump’s mentioning of his former opponent Hillary Clinton: he had indicated that he thought the hacking of her emails had uncovered information that was in the public interest.

Actress Mia Farrow had thoughts on this, too.

Actor Douglas Booth said the scenario was eerily similar to an episode of Charlie Brooker’s satirical show Black Mirror.

Others, including Australian singer and former Savage Garden star Darren Hayes and US singer Josh Groban, had thoughts.

Retired footballer and sports pundit Jamie Carragher saw the funny side in the press conference, in particular Trump’s Apprentice-inspired sign off.

As did actor Stephen Mangan.

Piers Morgan did not hold back in praising Trump.

And Richard Osman stole a moment to plug his TV show…

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Showbiz World, Darren Hayes, Donald Trump, Douglas Booth, Josh Groban, Lily Allen, Mia Farrow, Piers Morgan,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Phillip Schofield lands another gameshow for ITV

The Coen brothers are making their first television series

Perez Hilton says he would replace Ray J on CBB 'if the price is right'

Justin Bieber's custom-made Ferrari 458 up for auction


Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 