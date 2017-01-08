Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Celebrities get ready for the Golden Globes 2017 - take a look at their best photos and videos

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 11:55 pm

Actors, actresses and stars from across the world have assembled in Los Angeles for this year’s Golden Globes.

Ahead of taking to the red carpet, stars shared their pre-award routines, secrets and teasers across social media.

One group of fun-loving talent is always the Stranger Things cast.

Getting in our ride!🙌🏾😁⭐️

A video posted by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on

Here they are doing their thing via the Instagram of Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

The Good Guy's!!!👍🏾🙌🏾👌🏾😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃. @finnwolfhardofficial @noahschnapp @gatenm123

A photo posted by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams also shared her pre-show secrets.

what was ur process for getting ready today? sat in the bath for an hour looking like a right twat, wbu? #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Heidi Klum gave a glimpse of her stunning black and white dress – and her beauty squad.

Golden Globes 😃 @maryammalakpour @lindahaymakeup @andylecompte @lorraineschwartz @j_mendel

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Ever the fashion queen, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed snippets of her ensemble and a huge pile of shoes. We can’t wait to see which pair she’ll pick.

It's the details. X, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

And in the always fiercely competitive category of which shoe to choose, the nominees are... x, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Amy Schumer acted all Amy Schumer about the Golden Globes’ seating plan…

Fun with friends! #goldenglobes

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

… as did Ryan Reynolds.

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Kristen Bell offered a glimpse at her pre-show routine.

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Olivia Culpo showed off her hair and make-up ahead of hitting the red carpet.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is feeling “very confident” and looks pretty darn cool too.

About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident. @goldenglobes @veephbo @karenkawahara #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Goldie Hawn said she was “super pumped for the Golden Globes” and she really, really looked it.

Super pumped for the Golden Globes 💃🏼

A photo posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on

Anna Kendrick just COULD NOT decide which ring to wear. What about all of them?

Why do I have to choose? #Globes

A video posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Jessica Biel showed off her funny (and slightly drunk) side as she quipped: “So, libations before noon were a bad idea?…#goldenglobespregame.”

So, libations before noon were a bad idea?...#goldenglobespregame

A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Drew Barrymore did a before…

First it's like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

… and after, of her beauty routine for the Globes.

And then it's like that #goldenglobes @debraferullomakeup @hairbyjohnd @_leeharris_

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Blake Lively said that she did not wake up like this. To be fair, we wouldn’t be surprised if she did.

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

