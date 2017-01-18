Celebrities fly precariously through the air in funny new ad for The Jump

The Jump is known for being one of the most dangerous reality TV shows out there, but its bosses know how to make fun of it all.

A new trailer released by Channel 4 sees a selection of this year’s stars – reality TV favourites Spencer Matthews, Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson, athletes Jason Robinson OBE and Louis Smith and model Vogue Williams – flying through the air above an idyllic alpine scene.

The Jump (Channel 4) Set to the backdrop of Westlife’s Flying Without Wings, the contestants perform some pretty impressive flips in mid-air and form a pyramid together as they continue to scoot through the icy clime.

However, bringing them all back down to earth is an owl flying alongside them, voiced by the brilliant Peter Serafinowicz.

The stoic owl causes them to quickly drop out of the air as he says: “What you’re doing is aerodynamically impossible.”

Luckily for Spencer and co, they were filmed in front of a green screen and were held up on wires, so it was all about the safety with this first trailer.

The series kicks off in a few weeks and also stars the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins, rugby’s Gareth Thomas, comedian Mark Dolan and model Caprice Bourret.

The Jump (Channel 4) The contestants will have to take part in some seriously tricky winter sports before being tasked with facing the all-important ski jump, although the programme is best known for its large amount of injuries in previous series.

Presented by Davina McCall, the show has seen a number of contestants suffer painful injuries, including former Holby City star Tina Hobley who is still recovering from leg and arm injuries sustained on last year’s series.

Athletes Sir Steve Redgrave, Rebecca Adlington and Beth Tweddle were all previously forced to pull out of the show due to injury.