Celebrities can't get enough of the snow

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:34 pm

As soon as the first few snowflakes of the year start falling, the big kid in all of us comes out – and celebrities are no exception.

It seems there are plenty of people hoping for a snow day on Friday, but if you’re out on your sledge, keep your eyes peeled for famous faces.

Watch out for celebs in your snowball fight (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Danny Baker shared this lovely wintry scene from his window.

Stephanie Pratt is loving a change from the LA sunshine.

James Martin was excited to see the weather when he clocked off work on Thursday.

Now she’s free of Walford, Rita Simons may have time to enjoy some fun in the snow.

Jon Snow spotted his namesake on the horizon and gave a nod to Game Of Thrones.

It’s looking pretty winter wonderland over at Kelly Brook’s gaff.

Mark Owen joined in with children everywhere.

Ferne McCann has been somewhere really properly snowy – she captioned her Instagram post: “I’m bringing the snow back down with me from Scotland.”

Who knows – we might even run into one of this lot in a snowball fight over the weekend.

