Celebrities can't get enough of the snow

As soon as the first few snowflakes of the year start falling, the big kid in all of us comes out – and celebrities are no exception.

It seems there are plenty of people hoping for a snow day on Friday, but if you’re out on your sledge, keep your eyes peeled for famous faces.

Watch out for celebs in your snowball fight (Owen Humphreys/PA) Danny Baker shared this lovely wintry scene from his window.

Well done Blackheath, well done. pic.twitter.com/1QO0gOJFnM — Danny Baker (@prodnose) January 12, 2017

Stephanie Pratt is loving a change from the LA sunshine.

Omg it's snowing!!!! — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) January 12, 2017

James Martin was excited to see the weather when he clocked off work on Thursday.

Been locked in a dark room all day and just seen it's snowing! — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) January 12, 2017

Now she’s free of Walford, Rita Simons may have time to enjoy some fun in the snow.

Sorry @KeithMallender but I frickin LOVE THE SNOW! 😄☃️❄️ as you were Keith x — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) January 12, 2017

Jon Snow spotted his namesake on the horizon and gave a nod to Game Of Thrones.

I know I know nothing, but winter does seem to be coming.. — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) January 12, 2017

It’s looking pretty winter wonderland over at Kelly Brook’s gaff.

Snow in Kent 😍☃️❄️☃️❄️😍 pic.twitter.com/h4Sc9aN8pj — Kelly Brook (@IAMKELLYBROOK) January 12, 2017

Mark Owen joined in with children everywhere.

Just trying to catch the snow on my tongue!!! Love M.O X pic.twitter.com/xuj73YfCPp — Mark Owen (@OfficialMarkO) January 12, 2017

Ferne McCann has been somewhere really properly snowy – she captioned her Instagram post: “I’m bringing the snow back down with me from Scotland.”

I'm bringing the snow back down with me from Scotland ❄️🌨. ________________________ Thankyou @thismorning 4 sending me to Glenshee it was delightful. Outfit credits tagged ❄️💜✌🏽️ A photo posted by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:35am PST

Who knows – we might even run into one of this lot in a snowball fight over the weekend.