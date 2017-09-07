Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBeebies lands Queens Of The Stone Age frontman for its Bedtime Story slot

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 11:52 am

Rocker Josh Homme – frontman of Queens Of The Stone Age – has signed up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The US singer, 44, follows in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, who cemented his heartthrob status on the children’s channel, David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi, James McAvoy and the recently announced Suranne Jones.

Homme will read Zog, a story by best-selling author Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler, about a keen but accident-prone student dragon.

Reading Festival 2014 – Day One

Josh Homme (Yui Mok/PA)

Homme has recorded two other stories for CBeebies.

David Tennant, Tim Peake, Nadiya Hussain, Warwick Davis and Maxine Peake have previously recorded stories for the channel.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm with Homme’s story broadcast on Friday October 6.


KEYWORDS Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, Bedtime, UK, CBeebies bedtime story, Josh Homme, Queens of the Stone Age, story, composite,

