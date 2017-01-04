CBB's Stacy set to tell viewers why Ray J threw her 'under the bus'

Celebrity Big Brother’s Stacy Francis accused Ray J of “throwing me under the bus”, during their first full day in the house.

In Wednesday night’s episode, the singer, 47, will say the comedian failed to stand up for her after American media reported she “stalked” Whitney Houston in a nightclub.

Just hours after entering the house – and being almost immediately “edited out” by the show’s returning stars – the former US X Factor hopeful told the diary room she was stunned to see her old family friend.

“I just felt it was really unfair,” she said. “It was shocking when I saw Ray, I kinda shut down – I want a real talk with him.

“Ray J threw me under the bus. When people in America tried to make me out to be something I wasn’t, he never stood up for me.

“I want to know why he never said anything… he knows the events of the whole night.

“I’ve known Ray and his family over 15 years, he never came to bat for me.

“It was a hard time, I lost everything.”

The episode will also see The Hills star Spencer Pratt, 33, try to add fuel to Stacy’s fire by telling her she has already been “broken down”, before later revealing to the housemates: “I have a split personality.”

Spencer will tell the diary room he thinks Stacy has a “bad attitude”, while his wife Heidi Montag, 30, will say she would happily re-nominate Stacy to be edited out again.

The latest series has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars, as former contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut on the show.

As they entered the house, All Star celebrities were invited to become producers and “edit” someone out of the programme over the first few days.

The person chosen is forced to wear a beige tracksuit with “edited out” written on the back.

In Wednesday’s episode, actor James Cosmo, 69, is fated to don the tracksuit as the “producers” team vote to edit him out with Stacy, after deciding he would not be offended by the choice.

James will reveal in the diary room that he is “looking forward” to watching arguments break out among the housemates, while predicting the first will be between Spencer and Heidi (aka Speidi) and Austin Armacost.

Viewers will also hear more personal confessions from the housemates as they settle in for their stint on the programme.

Footballer Jamie O’Hara, 30, will tell glamour model Nicola McLean, 35, how his ex-wife and former CBB star Danielle Lloyd banned him from talking about her while on the show, and that he is on a mission to prove the pair still have a good relationship.

Model Calum Best, 35, will tell the diary room how he will have to watch his behaviour after the show “pulled a fast one” on him by unexpectedly bringing in his mother Angie.

“I came in thinking I can be a bit more wild and a bit more loose,” he said. “But my mother is now here to watch it all unfold.”

Other housemates will raise their concerns for Angie Best, 64, with Nicola and Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan, 51, discussing how the experience “may not be for Angie” after she asks them for advice on using the shared shower.

The show airs at 9pm on Channel 5.