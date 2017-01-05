CBB's Ray J: Kim Kardashian and I were both cheaters

Singer Ray J was centre of attention in the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight as he opened up about his famous connections.

The US star was a close friend of Whitney Houston before she died and is taking part in the Channel Five reality TV contest alongside his old acquaintance Stacy Francis, who fell out with Whitney just days before her death.

In Thursday’s episode, Stacy had explained to housemate Coleen Nolan that the spat occurred when the singer had misunderstood her intentions towards Ray J as she greeted him in a club, and said that he should have done more to defend her in the media after Whitney’s death.

Ray J has stories to tell (Channel Five) Later, Ray J told Francis of the period after the star passed away: “It’s all my fault. All of that that happened, it just was my fault. I wasn’t there.”

Ray J is also known for being a former boyfriend of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and his new housemates quizzed him about their relationship.

He said: “We were the same kind of players. We were cheaters.”

But he added: “We loved each other…The moral compass was off, I was loving and lying.”

Calum Best had a tense moment with Spencer Pratt (Channel Five) Elsewhere in the episode, reality TV star Spencer Pratt did his best to wind up Calum Best by suggesting that his mother Angie Best should be chosen for “editing out” in a task which sees the contestants choose people to exclude from key moments in the house.

Dancer James Jordan warned Calum that Spencer had found his “Achilles heel”, but Calum said: “He is one (contestant) with his wife, but I am two (contestants) with my mum.”

The house is set to welcome two new residents on Friday, who will join the celebrities already competing to be the last one to be evicted by viewers.

