Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB's Kim and Nicola are rowing yet again

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 09:44 pm

Just because the end is in sight doesn’t mean that the Celebrity Big Brother housemates can bite their tongues.

Kim Woodburn and Nicola McLean have not exactly been best of friends this series, but they had a fairly epic argument during a task in tonight’s episode that completely sidetracked the game.

Nicola has been arguing with Kim (Channel Five)
Over seemingly nothing, the pair were suddenly at each other’s throats and trading insults.

Some viewers thought Kim was struggling with her anger.

But others saw the funny side of the situation.

Kim brought up Nicola’s past as a page three girl, but this viewer reminded cleaning guru Kim of her roots.

Will the battle between the two ever end?

We dread to think what will happen when they’re both out tomorrow night.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, CBB 2017, Celebrity Big Brother, Kim Woodburn, Nicola McLean,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chrissy Teigen hilariously trolls herself over Beyonce friendship

Kimberley Walsh's Instagram video with her new baby boy is too adorable

J.J. Abrams producing supernatural WWII film

Drake has promised to refund fans after Travis Scott fell through the stage at his show


Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 