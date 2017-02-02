CBB's Kim and Nicola are rowing yet again

Just because the end is in sight doesn’t mean that the Celebrity Big Brother housemates can bite their tongues.

Kim Woodburn and Nicola McLean have not exactly been best of friends this series, but they had a fairly epic argument during a task in tonight’s episode that completely sidetracked the game.

Nicola has been arguing with Kim (Channel Five) Over seemingly nothing, the pair were suddenly at each other’s throats and trading insults.

Some viewers thought Kim was struggling with her anger.

Kim got no chill 😂 #CBB — Rupi Matharu (@rupimatharu) February 2, 2017

Kim needs to stop warning people 😂😂😂 she's not a gangster. She's hilarious though!! #CBB — Josh Hodges (@JoshuaHodges14) February 2, 2017

But others saw the funny side of the situation.

Kim has got too much banter for me to deal with 😂😭 #cbb — (@DISTlNCT) February 2, 2017

Nahhhh Kim has me in stitches 😂😂 #CBB — Lauryn Goodman (@LaurynGoodman) February 2, 2017

Kim brought up Nicola’s past as a page three girl, but this viewer reminded cleaning guru Kim of her roots.

Kim judging Nicola for how she got famous like she didn't get famous cleaning people's toilets? #cbb — Emma (@thepastelpauper) February 2, 2017

Will the battle between the two ever end?

Kim vs Nicola for WrestleMania please. #cbb — Lew (@LewDowd) February 2, 2017

We dread to think what will happen when they’re both out tomorrow night.