Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB's Coleen Nolan might have just dropped the funniest quote of the series

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 09:35 pm

There are just days to go until the grand finale of the current series of Celebrity Big Brother, when one of the housemates will be crowned the champion.

And it took until the 11th hour for perhaps the funniest line of the entire series to be uttered, and by Loose Women star Coleen Nolan.

In response to a question about romancing Jedward, Coleen said bluntly: “I’d rather trap my breasts in the fridge door.”

Cue a Twitter meltdown as fans of CBB praised her for her one-liner that will go down into the history books.

They might as well announce Coleen the winner now, based on those three seconds of joy alone.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, CBB, Celebrity Big Brother, Coleen Nolan,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to Beyonce's baby news in the best way possible

Kim Woodburn lashes out at everyone in CBB AGAIN and calls James Cosmo a coward

Radio 2 stalwart Desmond Carrington dies at 90

She's saved 2017! Fans and stars hail Beyonce's pregnancy announcement


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 