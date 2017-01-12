Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB's Angie is livid that Speidi think she's a player - but viewers reckon they're right

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:06 pm

In yet another awkward task for the Big Brother celebrities, tonight’s episode saw them have to guess which of their fellow contestants had been making snide remarks about them.

James Jordan and Nicola McLean sat in the diary room as their guesses were streamed through to the rest of the house – and a question about who Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag thought was the biggest player ruffled a few feathers.

Angie has been labelled a player (Channel Five)
It turned out that Speidi had awarded the dubious honour to Angie Best, who was clearly livid.

Her son Calum didn’t look too happy about the slight against his mum, either.

Viewers are starting to get a little suspicious that Speidi may well have a point, though.

And some people think Calum might be holding back because of his mum’s presence.

Will Angie manage to keep her temper enough to see her game playing through?

