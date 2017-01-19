CBB viewers uncomfortable over Chloe 'harassing' Calum

Yes, OK, we all know Calum Best is very good looking – but seriously, ladies of CBB, this is all starting to get a little embarrassing.

Chloe Ferry and Jessica Cunningham have made the classic mistake of putting misters before sisters and have fallen out over their mutual appreciation of the model.

Chloe won’t back down over Calum (Channel Five) But viewers were a little confused as to why Jessica was taking it all so hard.

The fact that Jessica has a boyfriend on the outside and she's crying over Calum in the house🙃 #CBB #CBBUK — Bethany✨ (@BethanyRefined) January 19, 2017

crying over calum 2.0 fmllll🙄....oh btw jess, YOU HAVE A BOYFRIEND!🙈 this thing between jess+chloe arguin over calum is embarassin #CBB — kayla louise xox (@kayla_louise96) January 19, 2017

Avoiding the whole awkward situation seems so much easier to see as the best plan of action when you’re an outside observer.

How many more times??....Calum IS NOT interested.....in ANY of you! Get @AngieBest back in the house please. She'd set them straight. #CBB — MissM (@Milly1978) January 19, 2017

However, people pointed out that Calum could put a stop to the bickering.

#CBB Calum needs to stop being polite and tell these girls that he is not interested, they are clowns — Marsha Rose (@marsha_rose) January 19, 2017

Calum could put an end to it all by just telling everyone he doesn't want to date any of the women in there!!! #CBB — tom (@thomasvernon89) January 19, 2017

It does look quite a tricky one for him to negotiate though.

Calum is so uncomfortable with all these advances, it's actually getting uncomfortable to watch now #CBB — grand master savage (@aerivls) January 19, 2017

Ooh, you know who could really help with this?

Would love for Jasmine to still be in the house to put Chloe and Jessica in their places when it comes to Calum #CBB — Jen (@Jenlynch74) January 19, 2017

It started to get very uncomfortable viewing towards the end of the episode when Chloe repeatedly tried to get into bed with Calum and then lay down opposite with her bum on show.

Viewers questioned whether the behaviour should be allowed to continue by Big Brother.

Is that not harassment at this stage? I feel like if Calum was doing that to her he would of got a warning by now 😄 #CBB #CBBUK — Alison ✌️ (@alisonomalley22) January 19, 2017

It's disgusting how Chloe has 'claimed' Calum, if a bloke was on a girls case like that there would be total uproar! #DoubleStandards #CBB — Kelly O'Doherty (@KellyOD_) January 19, 2017

If a bloke was doing what Chloe is doing to Calum to a girl, there would be uproar, she's disgusting. #CBB #CBBUK — REBEKKA 👸 (@rebekka_arnold) January 19, 2017

Well, he’s potentially got 17 more days of this, so let’s hope the cold showers (thanks, James Cosmo) help calm things down.