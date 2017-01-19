Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB viewers uncomfortable over Chloe 'harassing' Calum

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 10:37 pm

Yes, OK, we all know Calum Best is very good looking – but seriously, ladies of CBB, this is all starting to get a little embarrassing.

Chloe Ferry and Jessica Cunningham have made the classic mistake of putting misters before sisters and have fallen out over their mutual appreciation of the model.

Chloe won’t back down over Calum (Channel Five)
But viewers were a little confused as to why Jessica was taking it all so hard.

Avoiding the whole awkward situation seems so much easier to see as the best plan of action when you’re an outside observer.

However, people pointed out that Calum could put a stop to the bickering.

It does look quite a tricky one for him to negotiate though.

Ooh, you know who could really help with this?

It started to get very uncomfortable viewing towards the end of the episode when Chloe repeatedly tried to get into bed with Calum and then lay down opposite with her bum on show.

Viewers questioned whether the behaviour should be allowed to continue by Big Brother.

Well, he’s potentially got 17 more days of this, so let’s hope the cold showers (thanks, James Cosmo) help calm things down.

