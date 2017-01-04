Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB viewers outraged as actor James Cosmo is edited out on day one

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 10:52 pm

Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left outraged after Scottish actor James Cosmo was “edited out” of the show by his housemates.

Hours after entering the Channel 5 house, returning contestants tasked with singling out the new entries they deem to be the least entertaining chose to cast out the Braveheart star because they felt he “wouldn’t be offended”.

But the decision made by the team of “Producers” on Wednesday angered viewers who rushed to his defence on social media.

According to the series rules, being “edited out” will mean he is separated from some activities and can only wear a beige tracksuit.

James is now the second housemate to be edited out, after US X Factor hopeful Stacy Francis faced the same fate barely an hour after the show’s launch on Tuesday.

But it was not the only issue for Stacy, 47, who said she was “shocked” to find she had been put in the house with American singer Ray J, an old family friend she had recently had a row with.

She accused him of “throwing her under the bus” when he failed to stand up for her after American media reported that she had “stalked” the singer Whitney Houston at a nightclub.

Speaking in the Diary Room during the group’s first full day in the house, Stacy said: “I just felt it was really unfair.

“It was shocking when I saw Ray, I kinda shut down – I want a real talk with him.

“I want to know why he never said anything … he knows the events of the whole night.”

Stacy also appeared to generate dislike from other housemates, including married The Hills stars Spencer Pratt, 33, and Heidi Montag, 30.

After speaking to Stacy while she was made to sit outside in the cold, Spencer said in the Diary Room she had a “bad attitude”.

::Celebrity Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm.

