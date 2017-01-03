Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB viewers desperate to see Tiffany Pollard return

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 11:08 pm

Celebrity Big Brother fans are disappointed Tiffany Pollard has not entered the house.

The US reality TV star was a fiery addition to the house last year and many viewers had hoped that she would pop up in the All Stars and New Stars series.

Tiffany Pollard (Ian West/PA)
But with the launch night almost over, there is no sign of the Flavor Of Love star and viewers are gutted.

Still, CBB is likely to have a few surprises up it sleeve and it is thought more housemates will be moving in later in the week.

Fingers crossed!

