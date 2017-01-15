Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB viewers cringing as Chloe keeps 'embarrassing herself'

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 10:02 pm

Chloe Ferry has Celebrity Big Brother fans cringing with her antics in the house.

The Geordie Shore star has only been in the house for a couple of days but has already made a name for herself with her wild ways, including flashing the flesh, flirting and striking up some rather risque conversations.

Bookies have said she is the favourite to win but on Twitter viewers think she is embarrassing herself.

Even polite James Cosmo has expressed his distaste for Chloe.

As he entered Hell on the latest show, the others asked him what the three new housemates were like.

“Gross,” he said of Chloe. “Gross.”

