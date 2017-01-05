Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB viewers are feeling the love for Ray J

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 10:23 pm

We’re only on day two of Celebrity Big Brother, but there’s already a clear favourite with the viewers.

Singer, close friend of the late Whitney Houston, and Kim Kardashian sex tape star Ray J is winning over the public with his happy-go-lucky attitude.

Ray J has a lot of fans (Ian West/PA)
The US star has spent much of his time relaxing, snoozing and muttering half-conversations since he entered the house, but he has a loyal following.

People are already finding a lot to like about him.

Everyone thinks he’s got a great sense of humour.

He also revealed an interesting way in which he splashed his cash.

Although people weren’t so sure about his clothing choices.

Is it too early to call a winner?

Hold your horses, Ray J fans – there are two new contestants to come in tomorrow.

