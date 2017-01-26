CBB housemates' teary shopping task leaves them emotional wrecks

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother was an emotional rollercoaster.

In the shopping task, housemates were offered the chance to watch a video or take a call from a loved one – but if they did, there would be consequences for the shopping budget.

Jamie on a cheerier day (Ian West/PA) All of the contestants managed to resist the temptation of checking in with their nearest and dearest, but there were a whole lot of tears about it.

Mums Jessica Cunningham, Nicola McLean and Coleen Nolan had to turn down messages from their children.

Jamie O’Hara had a tough time saying no to a call from his dad.

Speidi didn’t look too fussed about not hearing from Spencer’s sister Stephanie.

And who were Jedward offered? A cherished family member? No…Tara Reid.

Like everyone else, they managed to resist pressing play, even though they thought there was a possibility that Tara might be caught in a Sharknado.

