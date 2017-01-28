Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

CBB housemates cry over letters task - but it's fake tears from Speidi

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 10:43 pm

Another day in the Celebrity Big Brother house, another torturous task where the housemates don’t quite get to hear from their loved ones.

Tonight’s episode saw letters delivered to the house from the contestants’ nearest and dearest – except only some of them would get to read the letters and would then have to nominate someone else to have their letter cut up, unopened.

Speidi got their letter (Channel Five)
Speidi kicked things off by getting to read a family message, but were completely unemotional about the whole thing.

When it came time to nominate, Spencer had absolutely no problem with choosing Kim Woodburn to forfeit her husband’s letter.

Regardless of who did or didn’t get their mail, people thought it was a bit cruel.

Again, Jedward stole the show, by not caring one bit that their letter got cut up and then doing an epic reading of Coleen Nolan’s letter from her son.

https://twitter.com/HollyShortall/status/825468716557156354

Chin up housemates, you’ll see your families in a week.

