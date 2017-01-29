CBB fans back Jedward as twins clash with Nicola

Nicola McLean is continuing to get heat on social media, where Celebrity Big Brother fans are LOVING the idea that she’s the Blair Witch.

The model was given the unflattering nickname by Jedward after one of their endless run ins, and it seems to have stuck.

The Blair Witch 😂😂 Jedward kill me #cbb — ᗷᗩᗷY ᗷOY (@MrDuffz85) January 29, 2017

Actual pics of #CBBNicola in the diaryroom in all her Blair witch glory! #cbb pic.twitter.com/JNJB9WpQpk — ♥♥Laura ♥♥ (@Scullyl) January 29, 2017

The Nicola/Jedward clash has everyone talking online, where many many fans think the Irish twins have been a bit hard done by.

#CBB Nicola is just so unnecessarily nasty to Jedward... they don't even do anything wrong she just dislikes them for no reason — Rose (@Rosie12_1994) January 29, 2017

The things Nicola says to Jedward and Kim are beyond vile. #cbb — Nahid (@ox_Nahid_xo) January 29, 2017

Nicola was upset after the courtroom task – which saw Vanessa Feltz judging the housemates alongside some other former contestants – shone the spotlight on her beef with the boys.

So upset in fact, that she wanted to go home.

But it seems fans aren’t too fussed about her tears, and are still clamouring for her to leave.

Here we go again for the third time.....Nicola goodbye don't slam the door on your way out #CBB pic.twitter.com/HuS9UOxYKD — Asif H (@Asif_H786) January 29, 2017

The amount of times Nicola has said: I'm going home. This series and the last one, if you really wanted to go, you would LEAVE! #cbb pic.twitter.com/d4tfDI0tuQ — Samra ♡ (@ItsOhSoSPN) January 29, 2017

But will Nicola be next up for the CBB boot? Or will she make it to the end?