CBB fans back Jedward as twins clash with Nicola

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 10:29 pm

Nicola McLean is continuing to get heat on social media, where Celebrity Big Brother fans are LOVING the idea that she’s the Blair Witch.

The model was given the unflattering nickname by Jedward after one of their endless run ins, and it seems to have stuck.

The Nicola/Jedward clash has everyone talking online, where many many fans think the Irish twins have been a bit hard done by.

Nicola was upset after the courtroom task – which saw Vanessa Feltz judging the housemates alongside some other former contestants – shone the spotlight on her beef with the boys.

So upset in fact, that she wanted to go home.

But it seems fans aren’t too fussed about her tears, and are still clamouring for her to leave.

But will Nicola be next up for the CBB boot? Or will she make it to the end?

