Carrie Underwood 'not quite looking the same' after 40 stitches following fall

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 01:02 pm

Carrie Underwood says she is "not quite looking the same" after needing more than 40 stitches in her face.

The country singer has written a message to her fan club members detailing the injuries she suffered in a fall in November.

She says as well as breaking her wrist, she sustained a facial injury but is "grateful that it wasn't much, much worse".

The American Idol winner said: "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way.

"And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Fans have been taking to Twitter to comfort the singer.

- Digital Desk


